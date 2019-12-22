Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Look: Draya Michele Stuns In New Steamy Savage x Fenty Modeling Pic

SOHH Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Look: Draya Michele Stuns In New Steamy Savage x Fenty Modeling PicReality TV personality Draya Michele is out here stunning fans. The popular entertainer has shared a steamy shot of herself modeling Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty attire. Look and comment below!

The post Look: Draya Michele Stuns In New Steamy Savage x Fenty Modeling Pic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Normani Is the New Brand Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty | Billboard News [Video]Normani Is the New Brand Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty | Billboard News

Normani is Savage X Fenty's first-ever brand ambassador, the company announced Thursday (Nov. 21).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Look: Draya Michele Stuns In New Steamy Savage x Fenty Modeling Pic #DrayaMichele #SavagexFenty… https://t.co/xyJaVbgfKd 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.