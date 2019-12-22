Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Eddie Murphy Returns To SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE + Dominates W/ Hilarious Sketches

SOHH Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Watch: Eddie Murphy Returns To SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE + Dominates W/ Hilarious SketchesHollywood icon Eddie Murphy is back-back. The movie mogul made his mighty return to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host and star in a handful of epic sketches. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Eddie Murphy Returns To SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE + Dominates W/ Hilarious Sketches appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy

Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy 12:03

 SNL sketches with Eddie Murphy always brought the laughs

You Might Like


Tweets about this

renegadesaints

Denise Sargeant Eddie Murphy returns to SNL -***this made me laugh! https://t.co/cuGwP8oUyz 6 minutes ago

NotDyinOfThirst

Chess not Checkers RT @sohh: Watch: Eddie Murphy Returns To SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE + Dominates W/ Hilarious Sketches #EddieMurphy #SaturdayNightLive #SNL https:… 53 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Eddie Murphy Returns To SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE + Dominates W/ Hilarious Sketches #EddieMurphy… https://t.co/phAagV6NdZ 1 hour ago

MichaelDrumm51

Michael Drumm Eddie Murphy returns to SNL https://t.co/B8uBoUa1t3 2 hours ago

louschizas

Lou Schizas Had to watch it live - Okay Boomer https://t.co/wujlrHQubp 2 hours ago

RissmillerRM

Kevin Rissmiller SNL EDDIE MURPHY RETURNS TO HOST MONOLOGUE https://t.co/mZHLwzxpoX 2 hours ago

jcontheair

Jonathan Clarke Watch #EddieMurphy on #SNL last night! #MrRobinsonsNeighborhood So good! #EddieMurphySNL #EddieOnSNL… https://t.co/67rRpJJ5xp 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.