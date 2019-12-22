Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a throwback picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a nostalgic mode today. Her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary today on December 22, and taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture to wish them on this occasion.



She wrote- LOVE TOU ETERNALLY.. and Beyond... ALWAYS... 👓 View full article



