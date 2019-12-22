Global  

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a throwback picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a nostalgic mode today. Her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary today on December 22, and taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture to wish them on this occasion.

She wrote- LOVE TOU ETERNALLY.. and Beyond... ALWAYS...
News video: Aaradhya Bachchan: Will awake in a world where I'll be loved, respected

Aaradhya Bachchan: Will awake in a world where I'll be loved, respected 00:54

 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has delivered a powerful speech at her school's annual day event, where she said she wants to wake up in a new age, in a new world where she will be safe, where she will be loved and respected. A video where Aaradhya can be seen delivering the...

