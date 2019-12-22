Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 shortened by 9 minutes

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

Superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3, which hit the screens on December 20, has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was critcised for being too long with a duration of over two hours.



The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.... 👓 View full article

