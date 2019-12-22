Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 shortened by 9 minutes

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3, which hit the screens on December 20, has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was critcised for being too long with a duration of over two hours.

The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Dabangg 3 Review | Salman Khan’s Film SLAMMED By This Khan

Dabangg 3 Review | Salman Khan’s Film SLAMMED By This Khan 01:38

 Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3 has been criticised by Kamaal R Khan. Watch the video to see what he has to say about the film.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.