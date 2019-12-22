|
Raftaar on the Citizenship Amendment Act: No one will leave this country
|
|
Sunday, 22 December 2019
Rapper Raftaar has opened his show here by strongly criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying "No one will leave this country".
The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
Amid...
|
|
|
|
