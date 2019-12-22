Global  

Raftaar on the Citizenship Amendment Act: No one will leave this country

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Rapper Raftaar has opened his show here by strongly criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying "No one will leave this country".

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Amid...
You suppress country voice by getting students shot by bullets lathicharged Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

You suppress country voice by getting students shot by bullets lathicharged Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

 You suppress country voice by getting students shot by bullets lathicharged Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

It was one of the coldest days in Delhi, but that also failed to deter protesters who gathered at Jama Masjid in north Delhi to express their discontent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Even as the opposition is up in arms against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Modi government has now announced the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

