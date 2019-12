How Christina Anstead Completely Renovated Her World

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Last spring, Christina Anstead birthed a new baby. Not her son with husband Ant Anstead. He arrived Sept. 6. Rather it was her solo HGTV venture, Christina on the Coast, that made its... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Published Tiffany Young Creates the Playlist of Her Life 10:46 Tiffany Young creates the playlist of her life. From strong vocal powerhouses like Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera that have inspired her from a young age to the artist formerly known as the person she named her dog after (Prince), Tiffany shares some of her favorite songs that always uplift her...