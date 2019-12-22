Global  

De Niro goes guns blazing on Trump on Michael Moore's podcast

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has expressed his opinions on US President Donald Trump in a not so subtle manner in a recent podcast session with filmmaker Michael Moore.
The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On [Video]The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On

President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore. In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential..

Robert De Niro: Trump Needs to Be Humiliated, ‘I’d Like to See a Bag of Sh*t Right in His Face’

*Robert De Niro* sat down with *Michael Moore* on his new podcast Rumble with Michael Moore and again unloaded on President *Donald Trump*.
Mediaite Also reported by •TMZ.com

Michael Moore says Trump could win in 2020, Midwest support hasn't dropped 'one inch'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore argued that President Trump could be on his way to another electoral victory, claiming his support hasn't dropped "one inch" in...
FOXNews.com

