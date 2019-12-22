De Niro goes guns blazing on Trump on Michael Moore's podcast

*Robert De Niro* sat down with *Michael Moore* on his new podcast Rumble with Michael Moore and again unloaded on President *Donald Trump*.

Michael Moore says Trump could win in 2020, Midwest support hasn't dropped 'one inch' Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore argued that President Trump could be on his way to another electoral victory, claiming his support hasn't dropped "one inch" in...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



