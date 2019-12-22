Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Logan Paul is reacting to an alleged tape. The 24-year-old YouTuber tweeted in response to a video going viral, which claimed to feature the star performing a sex act with another man on Saturday (December 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logan Paul While social media largely declared the clip fake, Logan decided [...] 👓 View full article

