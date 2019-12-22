Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak

Just Jared Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Logan Paul is reacting to an alleged tape. The 24-year-old YouTuber tweeted in response to a video going viral, which claimed to feature the star performing a sex act with another man on Saturday (December 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logan Paul While social media largely declared the clip fake, Logan decided [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #alleged Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak https://t.co/8tj1z1YJwl 29 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #alleged Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak https://t.co/8tj1z1YJwl 30 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Logan Paul Responds to Alleged Personal Video Leak https://t.co/AHXIpXGNQo #Gossip 32 minutes ago

melissax1125

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 RT @JustJared: Logan Paul reacts to the alleged leak of his "sex tape": https://t.co/wrJHoZSkwl 57 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Logan Paul reacts to the alleged leak of his "sex tape": https://t.co/wrJHoZSkwl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.