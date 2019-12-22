Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Debbie Dingell: Trump Crossed a Line, Comment About John ‘Kicked Me in the Stomach’

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Congresswoman *Debbie Dingell* spoke with Fox News' *Chris Wallace* this morning about impeachment, but she also discussed her reaction to President *Donald Trump's* attack on her late husband *John Dingell*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell 01:56

 President Trump targeted Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SueLMH17

🤶🏻🎅🏼SueLMH17🇨🇦#RESIGNtrump🎄🌟🔔 RT @DavidS072019: Civility has nothing to do with Trump. Rep. Debbie Dingell says Trump 'cros… 11 minutes ago

kimbles0104

Kimbles RT @people: Debbie Dingell Says Trump 'Crossed a Line' with Comment About Her Late Husband 'Looking Up' from Hell https://t.co/zL9M1YuYtD 12 minutes ago

nutcrackermom

just me ⁦@StephGrisham45 SHAME ON YOU! Bullshit on “counterpunching” & “riffing”! Conduct unbecoming OUR White House,… https://t.co/N5FZMT247f 14 minutes ago

BloomingtonWise

bloomington wise Greatest president ever don’t make comments like that he shows you who he is every time he talks https://t.co/ftdUwx7xLo 16 minutes ago

Rachel1964Alva

🌊 Rachel 🌊Resists🌊 POTUS = POS I hope he at least apologizes but I won't hold my breath. Egomaniacal fool he is. Debbie Dingell Say… https://t.co/gHEttIkwSS 33 minutes ago

SFerdock

Sharon Ferdock True and that also goes both ways 💙Everyone forgets that! https://t.co/z3YInYuNwf 34 minutes ago

HowardIRubin

Howard I Rubin Debbie Dingell Says Trump ‘Crossed a Line’ with Comment About Her Late Husband ‘Looking Up’ from Hell https://t.co/Bf6phKNvPE via @people 34 minutes ago

MichelleMazuros

Michelle Mazuros Debbie Dingell Says #impotus #impeachedtrump ‘Crossed a Line’ with Comment About Her Late Husband ‘Looking Up’ from… https://t.co/hpqFJmUxUy 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.