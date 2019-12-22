Global  

Marc Short Defends Trump Going After John Dingell: He Was ‘Not Exactly a Wallflower,’ Called POTUS an Imbecile

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
*Marc Short*, chief of staff to Vice President *Mike Pence*, defended President *Donald Trump* last week going after Congresswoman *Debbie Dingell* and joking her late husband *John Dingell* is in hell.
News video: Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell 01:56

 President Trump targeted Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

