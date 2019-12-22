Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christianity Today Editor: Trump ‘Morally Unfit’ for Office, His Character Should Be ‘Deeply Concerning’ to Us

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Christianity Today editor-in-chief *Mark Galli* appeared on Face the Nation today to defend his much-talked-about editorial in the evangelical magazine saying President *Donald Trump* should be removed from office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Blasts Christianity Today After Call For His Removal From Office

Trump Blasts Christianity Today After Call For His Removal From Office 00:40

 President Trump slammed Christianity Today.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.