Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

American actor Nicolas Cage is in talks to star as himself in his next film, the script of which has been penned by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Yes, you heard it right. The 'Ghost Rider' actor is in final negotiations for the role of himself to lead 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', according to The Hollywood... 👓 View full article