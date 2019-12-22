The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked (from 'White Christmas' to 'Scrooged')

Mistress Amanda 🌸 The Holiday is one of the best Christmas movies of all time, fight me on it 24 minutes ago

Emma Shorter Now that yesterday’s pick is out of the way, time for tonight’s pick in the Christmas countdown. And I believe that… https://t.co/XptTXFwpoW 24 minutes ago

Kirsten McKenzie This whole thread about 'Love Actually', one of the best Christmas movies of all time, is an entertaining thread! R… https://t.co/c1BRwMcPXW 55 minutes ago

Jennifer C Blackburn #LoveActually 🎁❤️🎄 One of the best, and partly heartbreaking Christmas movies of all time. 57 minutes ago

Gorman’s Tap Room RT @GormansTapRoom: GTR Xmas Movie Review: Die Hard. The movie all Christmas movies past present & future are judged against. Simply the be… 58 minutes ago

Joe Muppet Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Fight me, nerds. 2 hours ago