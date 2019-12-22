Global  

SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Vomits Wine All Over Colin Jost When Confronted With Impeachment Facts

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Saturday Night Live brought back *Cecily Strong's* boozy *Jeanine Pirro* for its final episode of the year, where she vomited copious amounts of wine on Weekend Update anchor *Colin Jost*.
