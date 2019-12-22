Pete Davidson Makes a Reference to Dating Kaia Gerber on 'SNL' - Watch! Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Pete Davidson is referencing his romance with Kaia Gerber. The 26-year-old comedian and SNL star appeared on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson During his appearance, Pete revealed he’s dating someone – although he did not address her by name. “It’s not fair, Colin. You [...] 👓 View full article

