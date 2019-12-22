Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tony Britton Passed Away at 95

AceShowbiz Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The 'Don't Wait Up' actor is announced on social media by one of his children, television presenter Fern Britton, to have died at the age of 95 on Sunday, December 22.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenationroar

thenationroar Tony Britton Passed Away at 95 - https://t.co/uZlRZggdjR 14 minutes ago

Fpascal

Francoise Pascal RT @lunt_d: @Fpascal Sad to hear that actor Tony Britton has passed away at the age of 95. For me he’ll always be Vicky’s father, James, in… 21 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Tony Britton Passed Away at 95 https://t.co/XqktOBXgmu https://t.co/4rcoUPUItB 23 minutes ago

TheatrePro_

Theatre Pro RT @paulburton73: Tony Britton, who has just passed away, played Professor Higgins in Cameron Mackintosh's first production of the musical… 1 hour ago

paulburton73

Paul Burton @harrietroy Tony Britton, who has just passed away, of course, played Professor Higgins in Cameron Mackintosh's fir… https://t.co/7M3uNTEY0S 1 hour ago

paulburton73

Paul Burton Tony Britton, who has just passed away, played Professor Higgins in Cameron Mackintosh's first production of the mu… https://t.co/oRFgbl521u 2 hours ago

paulburton73

Paul Burton @DMTWestEnd Tony Britton, who has just passed away, played Professor Higgins in Cameron Mackintosh's first producti… https://t.co/THd2C3F77y 2 hours ago

paulburton73

Paul Burton @Leicester_HT Tony Britton, who has just passed away, played Professor Higgins in Cameron Mackintosh's first produc… https://t.co/GxtTJjYp7F 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.