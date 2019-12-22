Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A Christmas Carol, review: Guy Pearce's Scrooge is the best thing about this macabre retelling

Independent Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Brooding new BBC adaptation, from producers Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott, would have worked better as a one-off film
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lucie_Fur99

Lucie Fur RT @Independent: Guy Pearce's Scrooge is the best thing about the BBC's A Christmas Carol – review https://t.co/arIJEGs4kO 12 seconds ago

nostalgia_movie

Citizen Vlogs & Movie Game Nostalgia BBC Christmas Drama A Christmas Carol Ep 1 of 3 Guy Pearce, Stuart Graham, Andy Serkis. A pretty good start. Full review tomorrow ;) 1 minute ago

pedroma02699176

pedro marquez marin RT @Independent: Guy Pearce's Scrooge is the best thing about the BBC's A Christmas Carol – review https://t.co/arIJEGJFcm 4 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Guy Pearce's Scrooge is the best thing about the BBC's A Christmas Carol – review https://t.co/arIJEGJFcm 5 minutes ago

ShamilaChaudry

Shamila Chaudry RT @Jupiter3Ni: Not a review. Watched all 3 parts😌 (2:52:24) of A Christmas Carol 2019 If you've always wanted a more aphotic, deeper tak… 37 minutes ago

anitathetweeter

Anita Singh I reviewed #AChristmasCarol and yes, obviously I am crass enough to reference Mike from Neighbours https://t.co/OGrBsJAjgS 1 hour ago

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Guy Pearce's Scrooge is the best thing about the BBC's A Christmas Carol – review https://t.co/kKVbx5tkAn 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ A Christmas Carol, episode 1 review: is Guy Pearce too handsome to play Scrooge? https://t.co/YUFwFyc60e https://t.co/Q2zuKsxuxM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.