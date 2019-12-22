Global  

Trump Attacks Windmills in Speech to Conservative Group: ‘I Never Understood Wind’

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump went off on a longtime subject of his ire, windmills, during a weekend speech to a conservative group in Florida. While Trump was mocking the Green New Deal to attendees of the Turning Point USA conference Saturday, he turned his attention to wind power. “I never understood wind,” Trump said. “I know […]
News video: President Donald Trump Criticises Wind Farms At Rally
News video: President Donald Trump Criticises Wind Farms At Rally

President Donald Trump Criticises Wind Farms At Rally 00:42

 President Trump was critical of wind farms at a rally, claiming that the production of wind turbines causes a large carbon footprint.During a speech to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, Trump told attendees that he "never understood" the allure of wind power plants.

