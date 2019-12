Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 38 minutes ago )

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are getting ready to celebrate their first Christmas together! The 41-year-old Property Brothers star took to Instagram on Sunday (December 22) to share a few photos of him and the 39-year-old actress getting into the holiday spirit. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zooey Deschanel β€œWhen you surround yourself [...] πŸ‘“ View full article