Chris Hemsworth Slams Reports He Hired Water Trucks for Garden Amid Australia Drought

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Chris Hemsworth is slamming reports about him amid the bushfire and drought crisis in Australia. It was recently reported that the 36-year-old actor and wife Elsa Pataky had hired “a fleet of water trucks” to water their “$1 million garden” at their Australia home amid the drought crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
News video: Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis 02:01

 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

