Bill Cosby's publicist calls Eddie Murphy a 'Hollywood Slave' after 'SNL' jab

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A spokesperson for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby called Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood Slave” after the actor poked fun at his former idol during his opening monologue as host of "Saturday Night Live."
KyraMorrisonRos

Kyra Knight RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Eddie Murphy's return to SNL has garnered positive reviews from many. But one person who was not amused was the public… 1 minute ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Bill Cosby's publicist had harsh words for comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, calling him a "Hollywood slave" for his… https://t.co/Dp5YUjZSlu 5 minutes ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate Bill Cosby’s publicist calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ after ‘SNL’ monologue https://t.co/islKztBNm8 7 minutes ago

woodson_kb

Woodson_k You clappin' at him like he ain't got publicists...and free Bill Cosby's publicist calls Eddie Murphy 'Hollywood sl… https://t.co/FoMpr12kVJ 10 minutes ago

ng2amarinefunk

D R E J RT @Independent: Bill Cosby’s publicist calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood slave’ after SNL joke https://t.co/I0vG41pPMx 11 minutes ago

angie8675309

Angie RT @realTuckFrumper: Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood Slave” for Making Fun of Him on <em>Saturday Night Live</em> ht… 12 minutes ago

SteveJacksonVA

Steve Jackson Network #RT @Complex: Bill Cosby's publicist calls Eddie Murphy a "Hollywood slave" after 'SNL' monologue joke:… https://t.co/fb7oCtlinl 15 minutes ago

DARKVOX

DARK VOX Bill Cosby’s publicist calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood slave’ after ‘Saturday Night Live’ jokes https://t.co/yUEDaHyWyA 18 minutes ago

