Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Visit Her Goop Store in Aspen Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are enjoying a day out in Aspen! The 47-year-old actress and the 48-year-old TV producer were all smiles as they bumped into a few friends while shopping on Sunday afternoon (December 22) in Aspen, Colorado. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow During their outing, the couple visited [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ⚜️Shades of Ina’s Love⚜️ It didn’t took long...As I always said they spy on everything is commented in twitter accts...LOL😳🙄😂 Gwyneth Paltr… https://t.co/WNbkjiSQL4 52 minutes ago Karen RT @JustJared: Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk enjoy a day of shopping in Aspen! https://t.co/MSn4duiBQi 1 hour ago JustJared.com Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk enjoy a day of shopping in Aspen! https://t.co/MSn4duiBQi 1 hour ago WSJ. Magazine The press-shy man behind Ryan Murphy—and husband to Gwyneth Paltrow—has signed a major production deal of his own w… https://t.co/yMoEnwUZkm 1 week ago