Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hilary Duff's Wedding Dress Revealed: See the First Photo From Her and Matthew Koma's Nuptials

E! Online Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
She's hitched! One day after saying "I do" alongside longtime beau Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff blessed her Instagram followers with the first photo from her wedding. And yes,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VOGUE - Published < > Embed
News video: Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A.

Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A. 07:21

 Vogue got an inside look at Hilary Duff’s final wedding dress fittings ahead of her Los Angeles ceremony.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony [Video]Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos. On Dec. 21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement. . The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day. . Koma..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed [Video]Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot in an "intimate" backyard wedding.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hilary Duff Is Simply Stunning Bride in First Photo of Backyard Wedding With Matthew Koma

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star wears a beautiful Jenny Packham gown during her intimate nuptials and shares a photo of her and husband Matthew showing their wedding...
AceShowbiz

Get an Up Close Look at Hilary Duff's Wedding Dress!

Here’s an up-close look at Hilary Duff‘s Jenny Packham wedding gown that she wore during her nuptials to Matthew Koma over the weekend at their intimate...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

areejamin3

Areej 📸 RT @POPSUGARFashion: .@HilaryDuff had her kid's initials embroidered into the skirt of her wedding dress 🥰 https://t.co/9kJgrZ4yV9 29 seconds ago

melhuss

Mary Ellen Huss Hilary Duff had a cape-dress for her wedding so I think you're pretty much a trendsetter, @AmyKWhalen 3 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@HilaryDuff tries on her stunning dress ahead of wedding to @MatthewKoma https://t.co/OP4YJP9Lil 4 minutes ago

octaviocollazof

Octavio Collazo F. RT @voguemagazine: Congratulations to @HilaryDuff and Matthew Koma, who got married Saturday in Los Angeles! Watch as we catch up with the… 8 minutes ago

cristianvm

Cristian Valenciano RT @thisisinsider: Hilary Duff married musician Matthew Koma in a 'low-key' home wedding wearing one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers… 8 minutes ago

josukeps

realclaudinebarretto Inside Hilary Duff's Wedding Dress Fitting | Vogue https://t.co/A6uBfkQYTt 😭😍🥺 15 minutes ago

kryselaherron

Krysela🦋 RT @BuzzFeed: Here Are The First Photos From Hilary Duff's Wedding To Matthew Koma https://t.co/MVFFXOyWTG 19 minutes ago

POPSUGARUK

POPSUGAR UK .@HilaryDuff chose British designer @JennyPackham to createbher 👰 https://t.co/RYwYIizx3D 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.