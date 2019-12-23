Global  

Eddie Murphy Gives 'Saturday Night Live' Highest Ratings in Over Two Years!

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
It was a big night for Saturday Night Live – thanks to Eddie Murphy! The 58-year-old Dolemite is My Name actor returned to SNL for the first time in 35 years to host the show on Saturday (December 21) and gave the sketch comedy series the highest ratings in two years. Eddie‘s episode delivered a [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy

Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy 12:03

 SNL sketches with Eddie Murphy always brought the laughs

