'Dabangg 3' mints around Rs.29 crore nett

Monday, 23 December 2019 () Prabhudheva's directorial 'Dabangg 3' has been highly affected by external law and order issues in the country. The film which features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles is a prequel to the other two parts of the franchise. It depicts the back story of the Robinhood aka Chulbul Pandey. The third instalment of the franchise has garnered Rs 22-23 crore on the first day and has minted the same amounted of business even on the second day.
