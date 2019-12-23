Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jake Cannavale trashes 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): The American actor Jake Cannavale, who appeared in the Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian', was far from pleased with the latest film from the franchise, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and didn't hold his thoughts back from making them public.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Unanswered Questions in The Rise of Skywalker

Top 10 Unanswered Questions in The Rise of Skywalker 11:17

 These are the top 10 unanswered questions in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." After nine episodes and 42 years, we’re still a galaxy far, far away from knowing everything. For this list, we’re taking a look at unanswered questions from “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” as...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Jake Cannavale trashes 'The Rise of Skywalker' https://t.co/IkdCwDcVXP 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #JakeCannavale trashes 'The Rise of Skywalker' https://t.co/IkdCwDcVXP 1 hour ago

chino5510_

chino 5510 'Mandalorian' actor Jake Cannavale trashes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Jake that’s why you will always be a… https://t.co/f8SshX81NO 8 hours ago

Indiana_polis_

Indianapolis Post 'Mandalorian' actor Jake Cannavale trashes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' https://t.co/N54tu2hTTD https://t.co/RMzSMerBRd 10 hours ago

oceans2000

M 'Mandalorian' actor Jake Cannavale trashes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' https://t.co/tkBZmr0D0t 11 hours ago

meltsand

Melton Sand RT @AwokeReady: 'Mandalorian' actor Jake Cannavale trashes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' The leftist have decided to put political vi… 11 hours ago

AwokeReady

AWOKEN AND READY 'Mandalorian' actor Jake Cannavale trashes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' The leftist have decided to put poli… https://t.co/aqgXA6UVQz 12 hours ago

strixtle

Strix Star? He was in one episode... The Mandalorian star trashes Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/EiUHymbwDg 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.