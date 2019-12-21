Global  

"Sweet Girl" - cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Moner, Adria Arjona, Marisa Tomei, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-Jones, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 December 2019
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* A revenge action, "Sweet Girl" follows a devastated husband (Jason Momoa) who vows to bring justice to the people responsible ...
Mélanie Laurent & Adria Arjona Talk About The New Michael Bay Netflix Film, '6 Underground' [Video]Mélanie Laurent & Adria Arjona Talk About The New Michael Bay Netflix Film, "6 Underground"

In Netflix's "6 Underground," six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:09Published

Mélanie Laurent & Adria Arjona Turned Their '6 Underground' Characters From Enemies To Friends [Video]Mélanie Laurent & Adria Arjona Turned Their "6 Underground" Characters From Enemies To Friends

Adria Arjona and Mélanie Laurent talk about the natural connection the "6 Underground" cast made early on in filming the Michael Bay movie.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:10Published

