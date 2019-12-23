Global  

Pregnant Christina Milian Goes Shopping with Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are getting ready for the birth of their baby! The 38-year-old Falling Inn Love actress and the 34-year-old French singer did some baby shopping at Pottery Barn Kids on Sunday afternoon (December 22) at The Grove shopping center in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina [...]
