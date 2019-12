1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Harry Styles Scores Big Sales Debut With 'Fine Line' 01:02 Harry Styles Scores Big Sales Debut With 'Fine Line'. Harry Styles' second record, 'Fine Line,' dropped on December 13 and has sold 478,000 units so far. According to his label, full-album sales account for nearly 400,000 of them. This puts Styles in 2019's top 3 for album debut-week sales, just...