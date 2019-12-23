Global  

Liam Gallagher: Oasis didn't make really great records

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Singer Liam Gallagher doesn't believe his English rock band Oasis was great.
News video: Liam Gallagher insists 'Oasis wasn't a great band'

Liam Gallagher insists 'Oasis wasn't a great band' 00:46

 Liam was in the rock group with his brother Noel from 1991 to 2008, until he band broke up amid tensions between the two, but Liam has now shared that he doesn't believe they would have lasted much longer anyway, even without their sibling rivalry.

