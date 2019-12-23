Global  

Find Out How Adam Sandler Trolled Idina Menzel on 'Uncut Gems' Set! (Video)

Idina Menzel is dishing on her new movie Uncut Gems! The 48-year-old actress stopped by Ellen for an interview with guest host Ellie Kemper set to air on Monday, December 23. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idina Menzel During the interview, Idina revealed that co-star Adam Sandler trolled her on set of their [...]
