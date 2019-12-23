Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ariana Grande Releases Live Album 'k bye for now (swt live)' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
After weeks of teasing, Ariana Grande‘s live album is out! The 26-year-old “Sweetener” singer just released her first live album titled ‘k bye for now (swt live). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “Been sitting in my car parked in the rain approving mixes for the live project all am. So many [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now' 01:01

 Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'. On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.". A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande closing in on voter registration record [Video]Ariana Grande closing in on voter registration record

Grande revealed the news on her Twitter account on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Ariana Grande Closing in on Voter Registration Record [Video]Ariana Grande Closing in on Voter Registration Record

Ariana Grande Closing in on Voter Registration Record. Grande revealed the news on her Twitter account on Monday night. less than 1k away from breaking the all time record of voters registered on a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande Releases Surprise Live Album Ahead of Christmas

The '7 Rings' singer surprises her loyal devotees with the release of an album that documents her live performances from her recent Sweetener World Tour.
AceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Closes Out 2019 With Surprise Album k bye for now

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2019 in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped a new album k bye for now, a compilation of...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.