Ariana Grande Releases Live Album 'k bye for now (swt live)' - Listen Now!
Monday, 23 December 2019 () After weeks of teasing, Ariana Grande's live album is out! The 26-year-old "Sweetener" singer just released her first live album titled 'k bye for now (swt live). "Been sitting in my car parked in the rain approving mixes for the live project all am. So many [...]
Ariana Grande Debuts First
Live Album 'K Bye For Now'.
On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to
Twitter to announce the surprise release
of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.".
A little something to thank u for
everything and to make saying goodbye
to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via...