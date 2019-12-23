Ariana Grande Releases Live Album 'k bye for now (swt live)' - Listen Now!

After weeks of teasing, Ariana Grande‘s live album is out! The 26-year-old “Sweetener” singer just released her first live album titled ‘k bye for now (swt live). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “Been sitting in my car parked in the rain approving mixes for the live project all am. So many [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Ariana Grande closing in on voter registration record Grande revealed the news on her Twitter account on Monday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published 4 days ago Ariana Grande Closing in on Voter Registration Record Ariana Grande Closing in on Voter Registration Record. Grande revealed the news on her Twitter account on Monday night. less than 1k away from breaking the all time record of voters registered on a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ariana Grande Releases Surprise Live Album Ahead of Christmas The '7 Rings' singer surprises her loyal devotees with the release of an album that documents her live performances from her recent Sweetener World Tour.

AceShowbiz 5 hours ago



Ariana Grande Closes Out 2019 With Surprise Album k bye for now Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2019 in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped a new album k bye for now, a compilation of...

E! Online 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this