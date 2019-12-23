Global  

George Michael told Elton John to 'f*** off' during fallout

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John has opened up about his friendship with the late George Michael and recalled a time when they fell out.
