Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bill Cosby's Spokesperson Calls Eddie Murphy 'Hollywood Slave' After 'SNL' Dig

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Bill Cosby is slamming Eddie Murphy. While hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 21), the 58-year-old Dolemite is My Name actor made a dig at the 82-year-old disgraced actor. During his opening monologue, Eddie joked that if you told him 30 years ago that he would be a stay-at-home dad with 10 kids while [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation

Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation 02:10

 Eddie Murphy SNL return features Bill Cosby impersonation

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Bill Bill Cosby’s Spokesperson Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Dig https://t.co/diqmPVA8R4 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Bill Bill Cosby’s Spokesperson Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Dig https://t.co/diqmPVA8R4 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Bill Cosby is slamming Eddie Murphy after Eddie made fun of him on #SNL: https://t.co/EmWsu1Pskt 1 hour ago

WeatherGeek68

68 Power (Trott) Bill Cosby's spokesman calls Eddie Murphy a 'Hollywood slave' after SNL appearance https://t.co/noAz8lySGl My opin… https://t.co/M5f639zOv6 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.