Karan Johar: I remember going with my house help to see Himmatwala in theatre Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

In order to pay tribute to late actress Sridevi, two giants from the book industry, Landmark and Penguin Random House joined hands to launch the legendary actress' biography, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess by author Satyarth Nayak. The book was revealed by Karan Johar, who shared anecdotes on his experiences with the supreme...

