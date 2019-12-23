Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prateek Kuhad: No creativity in playback singing

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
With the lyrics of Prateek Kuhad's Cold/mess (Wish I could leave you my love, but my heart is a mess) reverberating in the ears, we begin prepping for a rendezvous with the musician. His music, we hope, will help us comprehend his carefree spirit. On the day of his Mumbai concert — which he calls "the biggest high of my life"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day In the city for a recently concluded gig, #PrateekKuhad on juggling roles as a musician, and finding his happy plac… https://t.co/SoXpTIlOQC 5 days ago

massareto

massareto Prateek Kuhad: No creativity in playback singing https://t.co/zPYkC1IY1j 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.