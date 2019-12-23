DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space. 👓 View full article

