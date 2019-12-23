Global  

DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space.
Qaran joins hands with R3hab

His may not be a name tossed around in the Bollywood circuit ever-so-often, and yet, Qaran delivered in Tareefan what could inarguably be among 2018's biggest...
Mid-Day

