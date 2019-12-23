Global
DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single
DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single
Monday, 23 December 2019 (
1 week ago
)
Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space.
Recent related news from verified sources
Qaran joins hands with R3hab
His may not be a name tossed around in the Bollywood circuit ever-so-often, and yet, Qaran delivered in Tareefan what could inarguably be among 2018's biggest...
Mid-Day
1 week ago
