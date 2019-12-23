Global  

Pics from 66th National Film Awards 2019

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019
Quintessential actresses Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta hosted the prestigious 66th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan today where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu handed over the honour to several celebrities who have excelled in cinema.
Unwell Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony

Unwell Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony 01:14

 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday revealed that he is down with fever and will not be able to attend the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on December 23.

