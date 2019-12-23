Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'SNL'

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BRYNNTRILL2

BW @donetodeath U sound like how I imagine Pete Davidson talks about sex 12 hours ago

cupidslovestore

Cupid's Love Store Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/8BpLizHNZn https://t.co/svsjFHqY0v 18 hours ago

mery_ocana

Mery Ocaña Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/9ToLNHJE16 https://t.co/POG8R6PpQo 18 hours ago

intouchweekly

In Touch Weekly "It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants t… https://t.co/45xHowmKNm 19 hours ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/Gqq7mgvm5M 19 hours ago

PonyGinuwinemp3

abolish I.C.E How is this the only thing Pete Davidson ever talks about no matter when it is that I randomly watch SNL?! How tf does he still work there 1 day ago

jasonleo83

Fashion & Health Tip Pete Davidson Defends The Age Difference Between Him And Kate Beckinsale Like Us @ fb: https://t.co/5ImYGCDZLI… https://t.co/dKrFTbaIrg 2 days ago

IRPlawyer

Kyla Lee RT @Jeffrey_Andreas: On today's show #Kamloops Lawyer Brad Smith talks his appointment to the Queen's Counsel @eamonnmcguinty speaks about… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.