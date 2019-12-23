Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'SNL'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL).

You Might Like

Tweets about this BW @donetodeath U sound like how I imagine Pete Davidson talks about sex 12 hours ago Cupid's Love Store Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/8BpLizHNZn https://t.co/svsjFHqY0v 18 hours ago Mery Ocaña Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/9ToLNHJE16 https://t.co/POG8R6PpQo 18 hours ago In Touch Weekly "It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants t… https://t.co/45xHowmKNm 19 hours ago WomansBuzz Pete Davidson Talks About His Relationship With Kaia Gerber on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/Gqq7mgvm5M 19 hours ago abolish I.C.E How is this the only thing Pete Davidson ever talks about no matter when it is that I randomly watch SNL?! How tf does he still work there 1 day ago Fashion & Health Tip Pete Davidson Defends The Age Difference Between Him And Kate Beckinsale Like Us @ fb: https://t.co/5ImYGCDZLI… https://t.co/dKrFTbaIrg 2 days ago Kyla Lee RT @Jeffrey_Andreas: On today's show #Kamloops Lawyer Brad Smith talks his appointment to the Queen's Counsel @eamonnmcguinty speaks about… 4 days ago