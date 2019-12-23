Global  

Ariana Grande Closes Out 2019 With Surprise Album k bye for now

E! Online Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2019 in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped a new album k bye for now, a compilation of the live...
News video: Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now' 01:00

 Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'. On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.". A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via...

Ariana Grande drops live album [Video]Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande has released her live LP 'k bye for now (swt live)' after wrapping her 'Sweetener' world tour.

Lil Nas X bags Apple Music's most streamed song of 2019 [Video]Lil Nas X bags Apple Music's most streamed song of 2019

Lil Nas X bags Apple Music's most streamed song of 2019 The singer and rapper made history when his hit single spent 19 consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, bagging Apple..

Ariana Grande: 'k bye for now (swt live)' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande‘s live album is finally out! After weeks of teasing, the 26-year-old singer just released her live album titled ‘k bye for now (swt live)....
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrAceShowbizUSATODAY.com

