Al Sharpton: Pro-Trump Evangelicals ‘Would Sell Jesus Out’ for ‘Shameless Conman’

Mediaite Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Two days before Christmas, Reverend *Al Sharpton* slammed *Donald Trump's* evangelical supporters by saying they've sold their souls and "the soul of the church" to overlook the president's transgressions.
