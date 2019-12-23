Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Diljit is all praises for his co-star Akshay

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The 66th National Film Awards took place today in Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards in presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and other senior dignitaries. 'Badhaai Ho' bagged award for Best Popular Film and Hindi movie, on the other hand, Akshay accepted the National Award for the Best Film on social issues for his movie 'Padman'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY ‘Good Newwz’: Diljit Dosanjh is all praises for his co-star Akshay Kumar on winning National Film Award for ‘Padman… https://t.co/NorZU21FIl 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.