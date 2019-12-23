Global  

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" may have won the weekend's box office, the Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked as the third-largest weekend of the year.
 The final film in the "Skywalker" sage made its big screen debut this weekend, bringing $176 million in the United States.

