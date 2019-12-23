'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors
Monday, 23 December 2019 () "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" may have won the weekend's box office, the Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked as the third-largest weekend of the year.
John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published