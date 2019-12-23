Brussels puppet theater adds Monty Python humor to nativity tale Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A Brussels puppet theater as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humor added to the traditional story of Jesus's birth. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Brussels puppet theatre adds Monty Python humour to nativity tale A Brussels puppet theatre as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humour added to the traditional...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this