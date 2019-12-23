Global  

Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' wins National Award for being best social film

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Delhi (India), Dec 23 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's film on menstrual hygiene -- PadMan -- on Monday bagged the prestigious National Award in the best social film category.
