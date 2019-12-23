Global  

Kangana's 'Panga' trailer is out now!

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary starrer ‘Panga’ is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, ‘Panga’ is a slice of life sports drama. After unveiling amazing posters, the makers of ‘Panga’ have released the trailer today.
 Bollywood actors are often seen coming up with interesting ways when it comes to promote their films. Ahead the trailer launch of her film "Panga" actress Kangana Ranaut was snapped at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday.

Kangana to promote 'Panga' in a unique way

Kangana Ranaut is all set to present the trailer of her sports drama, ‘Panga’, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Ahead of the exciting trailer launch, Kangana...
IndiaTimes

Panga trailer: Kangana Ranaut's determination adds fire and brimstone to this sports drama

The makers of Panga have dropped the trailer. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut are here with a heartwarming story that will evoke numerous emotions within...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAZee NewsMid-Day

_Roman__Empire_

Ellie Edwards 👼 RT @filmfare: #KanganaRanaut has get another impressive film in her hands with #Panga. Watch the trailer now! https://t.co/G7K2s0RgaB 26 minutes ago

rmnKRfan

🌾Raman🌾 RT @kaubhar: Now this a trailer launch where you actually feel like shedding few happy tears after seeing your own trailer. But no one is a… 32 minutes ago

iamnirsrk

KING RT @HibaBeg: “We seem to be stuck on pre-independence era. You can’t burn buses. Our leaders are not from japan or Italy now.” Kangana Rana… 3 hours ago

