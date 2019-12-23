Meek Mill Treats Children Impacted by Justice System to Christmas Shopping Spree Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Along with DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert, the 'Going Bad' hitmaker gives more than 50 children money to buy presents at the NBA Store in New York City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this thenationroar Meek Mill Treats Children Impacted by Justice System to Christmas Shopping Spree - https://t.co/QwUyQqjcX3 7 hours ago AceShowbiz Meek Mill Treats Children Impacted by Justice System to Christmas Shopping Spree https://t.co/KkBYh2JSjg https://t.co/nqBqazBPYm 8 hours ago