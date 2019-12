Nas Geeks Out Over Eddie Murphy’s Must-See SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return: “This Is Greatness” Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 39 minutes ago )

New York rapper Nas knows greatness when he sees it. The hip-hop veteran has hyped up and co-signed Eddie Murphy‘s mighty “Saturday Night Live” return. This past Sunday, Nasir Jones reflected on Eddie slaying the stage for a memorable “SNL” broadcast. On the broadcast, Eddie hosted and appeared in a ton of unforgettable sketches.



The post Nas Geeks Out Over Eddie Murphy’s Must-See SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return: “This Is Greatness” appeared first on . New York rapper Nas knows greatness when he sees it. The hip-hop veteran has hyped up and co-signed Eddie Murphy‘s mighty “Saturday Night Live” return. This past Sunday, Nasir Jones reflected on Eddie slaying the stage for a memorable “SNL” broadcast. On the broadcast, Eddie hosted and appeared in a ton of unforgettable sketches.The post Nas Geeks Out Over Eddie Murphy’s Must-See SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return: “This Is Greatness” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 49 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' 00:50 Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence. You Might Like

Tweets about this