Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share 'just married' photo from wedding

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hilary Duff confirmed she tied the knot with a photo from her intimate ceremony to fiance Matthew Koma on Instagram.
News video: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed 01:12

 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot in an "intimate" backyard wedding.

