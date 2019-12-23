Global  

66th National Film Awards 2019: PC is 'proud'

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Today, the 66th National Film Awards 2019 were announced in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan and they were handed over by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta hosted the prestigious awards.
66th National Film Awards: Here's everything you need to know

The 66th National Film Awards is all set to take place in Delhi on Monday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will give away the awards in presence of Union...
Zee News

Diljit is all praises for his co-star Akshay

The 66th National Film Awards took place today in Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards in presence of Union Minister for Information and...
IndiaTimes

